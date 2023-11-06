We are Local
Couple in northwest Lancaster County found shot in their home

Woman dead, husband in critical condition with gunshot wound
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday they are investigating a suspicious death at a home near NW 98th and W Adams in northwest Lancaster County.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a woman dead and her husband critically injured from a gunshot wound after going to the home for a welfare check Friday.

The individuals are identified as 62-year-old Joann Boshart and 62-year-old Robert Boshart.

LSO said Joann’s sister called for a welfare check on Friday after she didn’t show up to drive a school bus at Malcom Public Schools. Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies went to the home near NW 98th and W Adams Streets around 1:55 p.m., and found the couple with gunshot wounds, alongside a firearm at the scene.

Robert was transported to the hospital and is in extremely critical condition. An autopsy for Joann is scheduled for Monday.

LSO said video evidence shows they were the only two in the home at the time of the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing to determine what exactly happened in the home that caused the death and injury.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

