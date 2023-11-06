Comedian Randy Rainbow planning 2024 Omaha ‘campaign stop’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Political satirist Randy Rainbow will be making a tour stop in Omaha in the spring.

His “Randy Rainbow for President” tour will be at Steelhouse Omaha on April 7. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday.

just announced



four-time emmy ™ nominated comedian, singer and author @RandyRainbow is coming to steelhouse on april 7 with his randy rainbow for president tour



tickets go on sale this friday @ 11 am

The comedian/singer/author is know for his mock interviews spoofing actual news sit-downs with real politicians as well as musical parodies.

I don’t know her…



My musical campaign tour has been such a YUUUGE hit, we're adding 26 more stops! Check out my just-announced 2024 dates and cities! Pre-sale begins Wed 11/8 at 11AM LOCAL with code RALLY.

He performed in Denver last month and Ann Arbor over the weekend but has other performances planned for elsewhere in the region, including Milwaukee, Dayton, and Chicago as well as Madison, Wis., and Kansas City.

