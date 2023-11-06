Comedian Randy Rainbow planning 2024 Omaha ‘campaign stop’
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Political satirist Randy Rainbow will be making a tour stop in Omaha in the spring.
His “Randy Rainbow for President” tour will be at Steelhouse Omaha on April 7. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday.
The comedian/singer/author is know for his mock interviews spoofing actual news sit-downs with real politicians as well as musical parodies.
He performed in Denver last month and Ann Arbor over the weekend but has other performances planned for elsewhere in the region, including Milwaukee, Dayton, and Chicago as well as Madison, Wis., and Kansas City.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.