We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Comedian Randy Rainbow planning 2024 Omaha ‘campaign stop’

Randy Rainbow speaks on stage during night one of the Television Academy's 2022 Creative Arts...
Randy Rainbow speaks on stage during night one of the Television Academy's 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)(Phil McCarten | Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Political satirist Randy Rainbow will be making a tour stop in Omaha in the spring.

His “Randy Rainbow for President” tour will be at Steelhouse Omaha on April 7. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday.

The comedian/singer/author is know for his mock interviews spoofing actual news sit-downs with real politicians as well as musical parodies.

He performed in Denver last month and Ann Arbor over the weekend but has other performances planned for elsewhere in the region, including Milwaukee, Dayton, and Chicago as well as Madison, Wis., and Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Sunday.
Omaha Police investigating northwest Omaha homicide
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Omaha Police say they arrested an 18-year-old who was one of multiple people allegedly firing...
Omaha Police arrest juvenile after shots fired at detectives
Omaha Police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing.
Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Missing Lincoln man has ‘gone off the grid’, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Couple in northwest Lancaster County found shot in their home
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to son’s gun license
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Missing Lincoln man has ‘gone off the grid’, sheriff’s office says
Lyft driver kidnapped by man with gun, told to drive to Chicago, Lincoln Police say