Bellevue Sonic shooter’s mental competency still under examination

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who killed two people and injured two more at the Bellevue Sonic Drive-In in November 2020 will remain under the care of clinical psychiatrists.

Monday afternoon in Sarpy County Court, word came down that the case is on pause because the court is still waiting to see whether the defendant will be found competent. Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. wasn’t in court Monday, and is now due there in late January to see whether there’s any change in his competency.

Last year, Silva pleaded guilty to all 15 felony charges in the Bellevue Sonic shooting, including two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. Nathan Pastrana and Ryan Helbert were killed.

The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty. You would think the case would be full-speed ahead, but the defense wanted psychiatrists to make sure he was competent.

It’s been a year and a half since Silva pleaded guilty and started on the path for clinical psychologists with the Lincoln Regional Center to examine him. All the paperwork has been under seal, so there’s not a lot of information available on that.

With that much time passing, it would seem he just isn’t competent to be sentenced before the three-judge death-penalty panel, but there’s a line in one document that says the doctors agree “there is a substantial probability that the defendant will become competent in the foreseeable future.”

Cameras have not been allowed in court, but 6 News noted in an update last year that Silva looked much different than his mugshot and file video footage of earlier appearances. At his hearing last April, he was wearing a gray jumpsuit and had a buzzcut and a long beard. Silva was also surrounded by seven members of law enforcement during the entire proceeding.

Roberto Silva Jr. (AP)

The case is reminiscent of the Nikko Jenkins case, when a spree killer who underwent a number of hearings about his competency before he was sentenced to death. One psychiatrist said he was competent, another said he wasn’t; the judge made the final call.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.