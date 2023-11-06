We are Local
6 First Alert Forecast - More beautiful Fall weather this week

By David Koeller
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite some stubborn cloud cover today, temperatures warmed quickly into the mid and upper 60s, pushing well above average for early November. A few spots even topped 70 degrees today, making for a beautiful Fall afternoon. Quiet weather will continue this evening with partly cloudy skies and a light northwest breeze. Temperatures will hold in the 60s through early evening, then fall into the 50s by 7pm. Skies should clear initially, but a few more clouds will roll in later tonight.

This Evening's Forecast
This Evening's Forecast(WOWT)

Morning temperatures will dip down into the low 40s, a little chilly but still warmer than average for this time of year. That mild start will mean another beautiful day on the way. Temperatures should jump back into the 60s by Noon, with afternoon highs topping out around 70 degrees for much of the area. That would put us around 15 degrees above average.

Tuesday's Forecast
Tuesday's Forecast(WOWT)

Winds will be on the light side as well, so it should be a great day to get outside if you still have some yard work to do, or just soak in the warmer weather. Far southern Nebraska and Iowa near the Kansas and Missouri borders could actually see high temperatures in the mid-70s, felling a bit more like late Summer than the middle of Fall.

Tuesday's High Temperatures
Tuesday's High Temperatures(WOWT)

A cold front will move through the area on Wednesday bringing a return of gusty northwest winds, and perhaps a few isolated showers or sprinkles. Temperatures will cool slightly, but highs in the 60s are still expected for much of the area. The cooler air will continue to filter into the region for the rest of the week, with highs falling back into the middle 50s beginning on Thursday, and lasting into the upcoming weekend. However, despite the cooler air, temperatures will actually remain near or above average into next week, no big chill in the forecast for now.

High Temperatures The Next 5 Days
High Temperatures The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Even more warm weather is likely by the start of the next work week as the weather pattern continue to lock the mild air in place. Highs likely push back into the low or even mid-60s by the middle of next week. However, that pattern will not stick around all month, and the potential for a stormier and cooler weather pattern may start to develop by the end of next week.

2 Week Temperature Outlook
2 Week Temperature Outlook(WOWT)

