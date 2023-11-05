We are Local
NINE-PEAT: Skutt Catholic volleyball wins ninth consecutive state championship in sweep of Norris

Skutt Catholic volleyball defeats Norris in straight sets to win ninth-straight Class B state...
Skutt Catholic volleyball defeats Norris in straight sets to win ninth-straight Class B state championship.(WOWT)
By Clayton Collier
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Skutt Catholic extended their state record of consecutive Class B state championships to nine on Saturday, defeating top-seeded Norris in straight sets.

“I’m speechless, and not because I can’t talk,” a hoarse head coach Renee Saunders joked. “It’s absolutely surreal.”

The Skyhawks reached the mountaintop with just one senior on their roster—USC-bound libero Paisley Douglas.

“It’s really, really cool,” she said. “I’m blessed to have been able to have done it with a different group of amazing girls and have awesome coaches that have helped me grow as a player.”

Skutt took the first set 25-21, securing the 1-0 lead on a kill from sophomore outside hitter Addison West, who finished the match with nine kills.

Abbie Hagedorn delivered a kill to close out the second set, 25-21. The junior hitter delivered a match-point ace in the third set, sealing the Skyhawks victory. Hagedorn had 11 kills in the win.

Norris was 33-3 coming into the championship game, having only been defeated once in three sets. Saunders was admittedly shocked her team swept the Titans.

“I can’t believe we swept them,” she said plainly. “That was a great freaking team out there. I thought it was going to be a five-setter. I thought you guys were going to be here until one o’clock in the morning.”

Saunders pointed out while her Skyhawks have been on top for nine seasons, it’s always the first championship for each individual team.

“It never gets old. But it’s always different. It’s always special.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

