Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in locating missing woman

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a missing 74-year-old woman.

According to law enforcement, Pamela Wilson Fisher is 5′2″, has white hair and hazel eyes. She was seen wearing a red flannel shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

The sheriff’s office said Fisher was last seen Saturday evening by her husband as they were trying to take a vehicle to McGrew. Fisher missed her turn and kept driving eastbound on Hwy 92 past County Road 34.

Fisher was last seen driving a gray 2008 Subaru Outback with the license plate Nebraska 21-CZ66. Plates are expired and no longer registered to the vehicle.

Fisher suffers from dementia and may be confused.

Fisher does not have a cell phone in her possession.

Law enforcement asks that anyone with information about Fisher to call 911.

