Pancake breakfast held to support, fundraise for new Valley fire station

Valley volunteer firefighters and the community met Sunday morning over a pancake breakfast to...
Valley volunteer firefighters and the community met Sunday morning over a pancake breakfast to fundraise for a new fire station.(Marlo Lundak/WOWT)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - A volunteer fire department just outside the Omaha metro is thanking its community after a fundraiser to help its new fire station.

Sunday morning’s pancake breakfast is much more than just food.

“As they come through, they easily remind us this is their time to come see us in this setting,” said Terry Luthy II, Valley’s fire chief. “They get to see our trucks up close.”

It’s an opportunity to get up close and personal with Valley Fire & Rescue.

“Most of our community only gets to see us when they call 911, so this is their time to come meet us, say thank you,” he said. “It’s really good to have the support and see our community come out and support us like this.”

Hundreds gathered at Valley’s fire station to say thanks but also to continue supporting the department’s work in the community.

“This is what funds equipment for our rigs,” Luthy said. “Right now we have a capital campaign going on for our new building. We’re building a new fire station, in much need so we have room to operate. Right now our crews have to cut around trucks, we don’t have storage room for everything. So we’re in the process of building a new fire station.”

The department hopes to open the new station at this time next year. Luthy said although they just broke ground, it’s already helping the department.

“The new building going up, we’re getting more attention from people interested in the fire service, so we’ve got some new members coming on board,” he said. “That’s what got them drawn to our community.”

Luthy said it’s community members that make it all possible -- that and pancakes, too.

Donate or register to volunteer with Valley Fire and Rescue.

