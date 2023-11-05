Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to 18th and Paul streets just before 10:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. The suspect was also located in the area. It was determined he stabbed Majok during an argument.

Medics transported both men to Nebraska Medicine with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, identified as Din Chavez-Lopez, 42, was treated and booked into Douglas County Corrections for first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.

