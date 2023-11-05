Omaha Police investigating northwest Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a man died from his injuries after being shot early Sunday.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to a shooting in the area of 95th and Maple just before 3 a.m. They found Kaliph ONeal, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Medics transported him to Nebraska Medicine, where he died. A possible suspect was also located at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or contact OPD’s Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656.

