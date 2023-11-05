We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police investigating northwest Omaha homicide

Omaha Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed overnight Sunday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a man died from his injuries after being shot early Sunday.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to a shooting in the area of 95th and Maple just before 3 a.m. They found Kaliph ONeal, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Medics transported him to Nebraska Medicine, where he died. A possible suspect was also located at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or contact OPD’s Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council Bluffs crews on scene of a fire near Lewis Central High School, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
Council Bluffs fire crews battle abandoned structure blaze near tire shop
Nebraska's Emmett Johnson (21) runs in a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of an...
Huskers still in search of bowl eligibility after losing to Michigan State
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High school football playoffs: Westside rolls Bellevue West in quarterfinals
A student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is using artificial intelligence to decipher an...
Nebraska student uses A.I. to decipher ancient scroll; prof. says beginning of something big
Robert "Bob" Kendall.
Retired Cass County deputy dies in tractor-related accident

Latest News

A little chilly out the door this morning but warming up nicely today. A south breeze gusting...
Breezy but warm Fall day
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Breezy but warm Fall day
Council Bluffs crews on scene of a fire near Lewis Central High School, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
Council Bluffs fire crews battle abandoned structure blaze near tire shop
More clouds will roll in overnight but the mild Fall weather will stick around for Sunday.
Sunday brings more mild weather