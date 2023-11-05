We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police arrest juvenile after shots fired at detectives

Omaha Police say they arrested an 18-year-old who was one of multiple people allegedly firing...
Omaha Police say they arrested an 18-year-old who was one of multiple people allegedly firing shots at OPD detectives early Sunday.(File image - Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested an 18-year-old who was one of multiple people allegedly firing shots at OPD detectives early Sunday.

OPD tells 6 News detectives from the department’s Gang Unit were near 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 12:24 a.m. in an unmarked police vehicle when they saw a white Ford Escape driving recklessly. As they were preparing to attempt a traffic stop around 40th and Saratoga streets, multiple occupants inside the Ford shot at the detectives. One round did strike the police vehicle’s windshield.

Officers lost sight of the car before locating it again near 45th and Bedford where they performed a traffic stop and took the sole occupant, an 18-year-old male, into custody. OPD says four additional suspects have not yet been located.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council Bluffs crews on scene of a fire near Lewis Central High School, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
Council Bluffs fire crews battle abandoned structure blaze near tire shop
Nebraska's Emmett Johnson (21) runs in a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of an...
Huskers still in search of bowl eligibility after losing to Michigan State
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High school football playoffs: Westside rolls Bellevue West in quarterfinals
A student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is using artificial intelligence to decipher an...
Nebraska student uses A.I. to decipher ancient scroll; prof. says beginning of something big
Robert "Bob" Kendall.
Retired Cass County deputy dies in tractor-related accident

Latest News

The Cass County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it received a report of a...
Cass County, Iowa authorities investigating kidnapping
Reynolds expected to endorse DeSantis on Monday
Reynolds expected to endorse DeSantis on Monday
Pamela Wilson Fisher
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in locating missing woman
Omaha Police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing.
Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing