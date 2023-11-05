Omaha Police arrest juvenile after shots fired at detectives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say they arrested an 18-year-old who was one of multiple people allegedly firing shots at OPD detectives early Sunday.

OPD tells 6 News detectives from the department’s Gang Unit were near 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 12:24 a.m. in an unmarked police vehicle when they saw a white Ford Escape driving recklessly. As they were preparing to attempt a traffic stop around 40th and Saratoga streets, multiple occupants inside the Ford shot at the detectives. One round did strike the police vehicle’s windshield.

Officers lost sight of the car before locating it again near 45th and Bedford where they performed a traffic stop and took the sole occupant, an 18-year-old male, into custody. OPD says four additional suspects have not yet been located.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

