We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first baby together

FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in...
FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. According to reports, Friday, May 20, Kardashian and Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Kardashian family is expanding once again.

People Magazine reports Kourtney Kardashian Barker and her husband Travis Barker have a new baby.

The couple is already parents to six children from previous relationships, but this is their first baby together.

They got married last year and last June, they announced they were having a boy.

Kardashian Barker is 44 and her husband is 47.

He is the drummer with the rock band Blink-182.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council Bluffs crews on scene of a fire near Lewis Central High School, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
Council Bluffs fire crews battle abandoned structure blaze near tire shop
Nebraska's Emmett Johnson (21) runs in a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of an...
Huskers still in search of bowl eligibility after losing to Michigan State
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High school football playoffs: Westside rolls Bellevue West in quarterfinals
A student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is using artificial intelligence to decipher an...
Nebraska student uses A.I. to decipher ancient scroll; prof. says beginning of something big
Robert "Bob" Kendall.
Retired Cass County deputy dies in tractor-related accident

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a break in his civil business fraud trial at...
Trump’s decades of testimony provide some clues about how he’ll fight for his real estate empire
A little chilly out the door this morning but warming up nicely today. A south breeze gusting...
Breezy but warm Fall day
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Breezy but warm Fall day
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live Weekend broadcast.
WOWT 6 News Live Weekend (Sunday)