Janitor accused of contaminating food in NJ school cafeteria

A janitor has been arrested for allegedly contaminating food and committing lewd acts at the elementary school where he worked. (KYW, SHATORA SHEIKH, CNN)
By KYW via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
UPPER DEERFIELD, N.J. (KYW) - A janitor from New Jersey has been arrested for allegedly contaminating food and committing lewd acts at the elementary school where he worked.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, a 25-year-old janitor at Elizabeth Moore School, was arrested Tuesday, the Cumberland County prosecutor said. He is accused of tampering with cafeteria food with bleach and bodily fluids.

He also allegedly performed “sexual acts with inanimate objects” at the school and posted videos of them on social media, according to a news release.

Impellizzeri is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Parents worried about their children’s health are demanding answers from Upper Deerfield Schools.

“I had no idea it was going to be to this extent. None. I am freaking out right now. I have to take my kid and get him a whole workup done medically because I don’t know what he has ingested,” parent Natalie Schmidt said.

Parent Shatora Sheikh said an email the school district sent to parents Wednesday afternoon only said there were “alleged inappropriate online postings made by an employee of our district.” She didn’t learn the specific accusations until a friend shared them with her Thursday night.

The mother feels the district should have been more transparent.

“I’m hurt. I’m upset. I’m angry. I have a lot of mixed emotions,” she said.

The Cumberland County Health Department said it’s working with the school to ensure food prep areas, serving utensils and all surfaces have been properly sanitized and any tampered products have been discarded.

It said it’s also awaiting test results from Impellizzeri to determine if he has any infectious diseases.

Copyright 2023 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

