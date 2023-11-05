We are Local
Friends and family ask for help in finding missing Lincoln man

Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.

The man, 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich, went missing on Friday at 7:45 p.m. when he left his home to go on a run. People close with Goodrich said his phone pinged near Southwest 10th and West Van Dorn streets, but has not been found. On Sunday, they are searching in that area for Goodrich. Goodrich is 6′2, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing grey pants and shirt, as well as a Garmin watch.

Goodrich’s family is urging anyone with information to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500.

10/11 NOW reached out to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

