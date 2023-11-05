David’s Morning Forecast - Breezy but warm Fall day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little bit of a chill out the door Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s, but that actually puts us above average to start the day. High clouds streaming in from the west will mean more clouds than sun at times throughout the day, but it will still be a pretty good Fall day. Clouds will thin enough that temperatures will warm nicely, pushing into the 60s by the lunch hour. At the same time, south winds will also increase, and could gust to around 30mph at times. Afternoon highs top out in the mid-60s for most of the area, about 10 degrees above average for early November.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

A cold front will move through overnight, flipping out winds to the northwest by Monday morning. However, it will not have a huge impact on our temperatures. In fact, temperatures Monday morning will be even warmer than today, starting off in the mid-40s for the metro. We will see a light northwest breeze throughout the day and will be fighting clouds as well, but high temperatures should still climb into the mid-60s once again.

Sunday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The mild Fall weather will stick with us into the middle of the week. Tuesday may be the warmest of the week with highs pushing into the upper 60s, and potentially the low 70s for parts of the area. Another cold front will move through by Wednesday dropping temperatures back into the lower 60s, but still leaving a nice day. The cooler air will start to take back over by later in the week, but nothing to terribly cold appears to be in our future for now. Highs Thursday and Friday fall back into the mid-50s, which is still around or just above average for this time of year. The forecast also stays dry through at least the end of the week.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

