David’s Evening Forecast - Great Fall weather to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds pushed through our skies at times today but filtered sunshine and a strong south wind of 10 to 20mph helped to bring in some warm fall air for the afternoon hours. High temperatures topped out in the upper 60s for much of the area, more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The south breeze will back off a little after sunset, but between the wind and the clouds, temperatures will actually stay relatively mild for the evening hours. Temperatures will only fall back into the mid-50s by 10pm, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

A weak cold front will move through by Monday morning turning our winds to the northwest. However, the front won’t have a huge impact on our weather for Monday, and it may actually be a bit of a nicer day. After starting off in the upper 40s, temperatures will quickly warm back into the 60s by the lunch hour. We will be fighting cloud cover once again, but temperatures should still warm quickly.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Highs likely top out in the upper 60s once again, pushing well above average for the first half of November. Some areas south of I-80 may even see highs reach the low 70s if we can get in enough sunshine. Winds will also be on the lighter side, helping to make it feel even nicer out.

Monday Afternoon High Temperatures (WOWT)

The mild weather will stick around into Tuesday with high temperatures once again in the upper 60s, to perhaps around 70 degrees. A cold front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing in a bit of a northwest breeze, but highs should still reach the 60s on Wednesday. The rest of the week will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s, but that is actually still above average for this time of year. Temperatures may actually push back toward the 60s by early next week. Despite several cold fronts pushing through the area, the forecast actually remains dry at this time with little to no chance for appreciable rainfall showing up through the end of the week.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

