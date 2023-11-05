Cass County, Iowa authorities investigating kidnapping

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Cass County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it received a report of a kidnapping Saturday evening.

The sheriff’s office says they received a report of an adult male who had been kidnapped just after 5 p.m. The caller was flagged down on the side of the road by the victim just south of the Marne exit along Interstate 80. The victim said he had been kidnapped in Lincoln and was being forced to drive to Chicago by a man with a gun. The suspect was described as Black with well-trimmed hair and a short beard, 5′10″ tall, about 160 pounds, in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

The suspect had the victim exit at mile marker 51 of I-80 where he pulled a gun on another passing vehicle and entered the second vehicle at gunpoint before continuing east. The latter vehicle was described as a silver Chevrolet two-door pickup operated by an older white male with a beard.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help if a family member from the surrounding area has not returned home. At this point, they say the identity of the man in the Chevy is unknown. CCSO is working with multiple area agencies to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.