Bennington ‘miracle boy’ in need of service dog gets his match

The Bennington "miracle boy" 6 News introduced you to in September now has a match -- a 10-month-old Golden Retriever, currently in California.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - You may remember Memphis Keck, the Bennington “miracle boy.” 6 News introduced you to him in September about his need for a service dog.

Thanks to your help -- he now has a match.

Moose, a 10-month-old Golden Retriever puppy, is being trained in California. Memphis suffers from seizures, so Moose will learn how to appropriately respond. Keck’s mom said it usually takes over one year for a puppy to become a service dog.

Because Moose is already old enough to train -- Memphis and his family will get him in six to eight months. The family also raised more than enough money to get their training here in Nebraska.

“We’d have to fly all of Memphis’ medical equipment and stuff like that, so instead the trainer is going to come to us and teach us in our own environment, which I think is cool as opposed to learning in California,” said Memphis’ mom, Allyson Keck.

The family says they’re very grateful for the community’s help and encourage you to follow Moose’s training journey on his Instagram page.

