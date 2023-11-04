Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of October 2023

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for October 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Four juvenile offenders fled from a detention facility in Douglas County last week.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says five juveniles were in the vehicle that caught flames after a crash near the Washington County line on Sunday morning.

A homeless camp in northwest Omaha was cleared out by workers with the Nebraska DOT on Friday.

Barrel & Vine, a popular Elkhorn bar and restaurant, abruptly closed its doors after its ownership group was sued.

An Omaha photographer has frustrated her customers with cancellations as late as three hours before some weddings.

6 News' Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord gives his full outlook on what people in the Omaha metro can expect from the weather this Winter.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

A woman claims to have captured new photos and videos of Bigfoot on camera during a train ride in Colorado. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/46saKNP Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, October 13, 2023

#BREAKING: Douglas Co. investigators learned that five juveniles were inside a vehicle that crashed and burst into... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Sad news if you love Girl Scout cookies, as a popular flavor will not be returning next year. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/10/05/girl-scouts-are-discontinuing-this-popular-cookie-flavor-next-year/ Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, October 5, 2023

#BREAKING -- The FBI in Omaha is calling attention to a cold case. She was five months pregnant when she disappeared 12 years ago at age 15. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3ZE2bfY Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

WATCH -- How much snow are we in for this winter? ❄ Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord shares his 2023-24 Winter Outlook. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, October 27, 2023

Some customers say an Omaha photographer left them hanging out to dry, canceling sometimes as late as three hours before... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.