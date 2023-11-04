We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of October 2023

Viewers turned to 6 News in October for a peek at what’s ahead this winter and a no-show wedding photographer.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for October 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Four juveniles sought by Douglas Co. authorities

Four juvenile offenders fled from a detention facility in Douglas County last week.

5. Vehicle in fatal Douglas Co. crash contained five juveniles, investigators say

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says five juveniles were in the vehicle that caught flames after a crash near the Washington County line on Sunday morning.

4. Nebraska Dept. of Transportation removes large homeless camp in NW Omaha

A homeless camp in northwest Omaha was cleared out by workers with the Nebraska DOT on Friday.

3. Barrel & Vine lawsuit

Barrel & Vine, a popular Elkhorn bar and restaurant, abruptly closed its doors after its ownership group was sued.

2. Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer

An Omaha photographer has frustrated her customers with cancellations as late as three hours before some weddings.

1. Rusty Lord’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook

6 News' Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord gives his full outlook on what people in the Omaha metro can expect from the weather this Winter.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of September 2023
6. Rusty Lord's 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
5. Douglas Co. authorities looking for four juveniles
4. Terence 'Bud' Crawford's trainer headed back to Omaha from UK jail
3. Elkhorn's Barrel & Vine abruptly closes as ownership faces lawsuit
2. Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer
1. Sarpy Co. body transport employee arrested, fired after life-sized doll tampered with at scene

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. New photos of Bigfoot?

A woman claims to have captured new photos and videos of Bigfoot on camera during a train ride in Colorado. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/46saKNP

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, October 13, 2023

5. Vehicle in fatal Douglas Co. crash contained 5 juveniles

#BREAKING: Douglas Co. investigators learned that five juveniles were inside a vehicle that crashed and burst into...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

4. Girl Scouts discontinuing popular cookie flavor next year

Sad news if you love Girl Scout cookies, as a popular flavor will not be returning next year. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/10/05/girl-scouts-are-discontinuing-this-popular-cookie-flavor-next-year/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, October 5, 2023

3. FBI Omaha releases age-progressed image of teen missing since 2011

#BREAKING -- The FBI in Omaha is calling attention to a cold case. She was five months pregnant when she disappeared 12 years ago at age 15. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3ZE2bfY

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

2. Rusty Lord’s 2023 Winter Outlook

WATCH -- How much snow are we in for this winter? ❄ Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord shares his 2023-24 Winter Outlook.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, October 27, 2023

1. Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer

Some customers say an Omaha photographer left them hanging out to dry, canceling sometimes as late as three hours before...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, October 18, 2023
CATCH UP
Top 6 of September 2023
Top 6 of August 2023
Top 6 of July 2023
Top 6 of June 2023
Top 6 in April 2023
Top 6 in March 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An injury accident slowed eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 to a crawl Friday morning.
50-year-old Omaha man dies in crash on Interstate 80 near 72nd Street
Council Bluffs Interstate 80 Crash
Omaha man killed while walking along Interstate 80 express lanes in Council Bluffs
Officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a “help an officer” call near 24th and L...
Nearly two dozen firearms recovered in south Omaha ‘help an officer’ call
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Omaha man dies from injuries in Gretna crash

Latest News

6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 3
Nebraska's Emmett Johnson (21) runs in a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of an...
LIVE UPDATES: Nebraska takes on Michigan State
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning, nice afternoon
A cold morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s, but warming up nicely today....
Chilly morning, nice afternoon