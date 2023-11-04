Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of October 2023
Viewers turned to 6 News in October for a peek at what’s ahead this winter and a no-show wedding photographer.
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for October 2023.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Four juveniles sought by Douglas Co. authorities
5. Vehicle in fatal Douglas Co. crash contained five juveniles, investigators say
4. Nebraska Dept. of Transportation removes large homeless camp in NW Omaha
3. Barrel & Vine lawsuit
2. Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer
1. Rusty Lord’s 6 First Alert Winter Outlook
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
Top stories of September 2023
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. New photos of Bigfoot?
5. Vehicle in fatal Douglas Co. crash contained 5 juveniles
4. Girl Scouts discontinuing popular cookie flavor next year
3. FBI Omaha releases age-progressed image of teen missing since 2011
2. Rusty Lord’s 2023 Winter Outlook
1. Omaha customers fed up with consistent cancellations by photographer
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.