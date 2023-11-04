Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 3

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 3.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Probation revoked for Bennington man

A Bennington man had his probation revoked and has been booked into prison.

5. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in shooting

Kevin Clark was the Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy involved in the shooting of a man in Omaha over the weekend.

4. Omaha authorities offer cash reward for information in cat theft

Omaha authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information in a cat theft.

3. Deputy-involved shooting sends one to Omaha hospital

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Omaha Police are investigating after a sheriff's deputy fired their weapon and injured a male suspect Saturday morning.

2. New details released in Douglas Co. deputy-involved shooting

New information has been released in Saturday morning's deputy-involved shooting in northwest Omaha.

1. Rusty’s winter outlook

6 News' Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord gives his full outlook on what people in the Omaha metro can expect from the weather this Winter.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

Police are investigating the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson after his neck was cut by a skate blade in... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, October 30, 2023

#BREAKING -- Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/10/29/omaha-police-investigating-pizza-shop-burglary/ Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, October 29, 2023

#BREAKING -- Sources are reporting “Friends” star Matthew Perry has died of an apparent drowning. Details & updates: https://on.wowt6.com/3MlPZLo Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, October 28, 2023

3. Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death released

Weeks after her death, Suzanne Somers’ cause of death has been reported. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/02/reports-suzanne-somers-official-cause-death-revealed/ Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, November 2, 2023

2. Matthew Perry death

Matthew Perry received one Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on “Friends” and two more for appearances... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, October 28, 2023

#BREAKING -- The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office updated its online report on Sunday for Perry’s death, saying that the cause of death is “deferred.” Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3QCBSUI Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, October 30, 2023

