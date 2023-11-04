We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 3

This week’s most-viewed coverage included the 6 First Alert Weather Team’s Winter Outlook and a Douglas County deputy-involved shooting.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 3.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Probation revoked for Bennington man

A Bennington man had his probation revoked and has been booked into prison.

5. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in shooting

Kevin Clark was the Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy involved in the shooting of a man in Omaha over the weekend.

4. Omaha authorities offer cash reward for information in cat theft

Omaha authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information in a cat theft.

3. Deputy-involved shooting sends one to Omaha hospital

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Omaha Police are investigating after a sheriff's deputy fired their weapon and injured a male suspect Saturday morning.

2. New details released in Douglas Co. deputy-involved shooting

New information has been released in Saturday morning's deputy-involved shooting in northwest Omaha.

1. Rusty’s winter outlook

6 News' Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord gives his full outlook on what people in the Omaha metro can expect from the weather this Winter.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Union Pacific implementing layoffs, largely in management
5. Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office releases update on deputy-involved shooting
4. Raccoon-loving Omaha restaurant keeping close eye on critters amid rabies discovery
3. Man killed in crash involving semi on I-80 in La Vista
2. Omaha Police investigating pizza shop robbery
1. Rusty Lord's 2023-24 winter weather outlook

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Police investigating death of former NHL player Adam Johnson

Police are investigating the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson after his neck was cut by a skate blade in...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, October 30, 2023

5. Omaha Police investigate pizza shop robbery

#BREAKING -- Omaha Police are investigating after a restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/10/29/omaha-police-investigating-pizza-shop-burglary/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Sunday, October 29, 2023

4. ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54 after apparent drowning

#BREAKING -- Sources are reporting “Friends” star Matthew Perry has died of an apparent drowning. Details & updates: https://on.wowt6.com/3MlPZLo

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, October 28, 2023

3. Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death released

Weeks after her death, Suzanne Somers’ cause of death has been reported. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/11/02/reports-suzanne-somers-official-cause-death-revealed/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, November 2, 2023

2. Matthew Perry death

Matthew Perry received one Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on “Friends” and two more for appearances...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, October 28, 2023

1. Matthew Perry’s cause of death ‘deferred’

#BREAKING -- The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office updated its online report on Sunday for Perry’s death, saying that the cause of death is “deferred.” Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3QCBSUI

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, October 30, 2023
