Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 3
This week’s most-viewed coverage included the 6 First Alert Weather Team’s Winter Outlook and a Douglas County deputy-involved shooting.
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 3.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Probation revoked for Bennington man
5. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy involved in shooting
4. Omaha authorities offer cash reward for information in cat theft
3. Deputy-involved shooting sends one to Omaha hospital
2. New details released in Douglas Co. deputy-involved shooting
1. Rusty’s winter outlook
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Police investigating death of former NHL player Adam Johnson
5. Omaha Police investigate pizza shop robbery
4. ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54 after apparent drowning
3. Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death released
2. Matthew Perry death
1. Matthew Perry’s cause of death ‘deferred’
CATCH UP
