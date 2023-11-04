We are Local
Texas man charged with felony assault in accidental shooting

The Texas man accused of accidently shooting a child with a blank shot at a Nebraska wedding last month is facing a felony assault charge in that case.
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Texas man accused of accidentally shooting a child with a blank shot at a Nebraska wedding last month is facing a felony assault charge in that case. A second-degree assault charge was handed down in Lancaster County Court on Friday.

According to officials, 62-year-old Michael Gardner was the officiant at a wedding near Denton last month when he went to fire a homemade blank round into the air with a revolver. The gun ended up slipping and went off, hitting a 12-year-old boy. The boy was okay.

Gardner is currently out on bond and his next court date is set for Dec. 18.

