Stevens nails 53-yard field goal in closing seconds as Iowa beats Northwestern 10-7 at Wrigley

Iowa place-kicker Drew Stevens (18) boots a winning 52-yard field goal during the second half...
Iowa place-kicker Drew Stevens (18) boots a winning 52-yard field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Stevens nailed a tiebreaking 53-yard field goal in the closing seconds, and Iowa beat Northwestern 10-7 at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Anyone who predicted a baseball score with two teams not known for moving the ball meeting at the iconic ballpark weren’t that far off.

Tied for the Big Ten West lead and last in the nation in total offense, Iowa (7-2, 4-2) answered after Northwestern (4-5, 2-4) drove for a tying touchdown with just under two minutes remaining.

The Hawkeyes, aided by a 23-yard pass from Deacon Hill to Kaleb Brown, drove from the 28 to the Northwestern 35. After missing a 53-yarder off the upright in the first quarter, Stevens nailed one on fourth-and-7 to make it 10-7 with 14 seconds remaining, delighting the large contingent of fans wearing black and gold.

Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) grabbed a 7-0 lead after Anterio Thompson blocked Hunter Renner’s punt early in the third quarter. The Hawkeyes took over at the Northwestern 25. Drew Hill rolled to his right and hit Addison Ostrenga for a 2-yard touchdown.

Northwestern drove to the Iowa 1 midway through the fourth quarter, only to get stopped on three straight plays. The Wildcats however had another huge opportunity after the Hawkeyes went three-and-out.

A.J. Henning returned a punt 23 yards to the 21, and Brendan Sullivan hit Cam Johnson with a 5-yard touchdown, tying it with just under two minutes remaining.

Hill threw for just 65 yards, completing 10 of 15 passes with a touchdown and an interception. Leshon Williams ran for 79 yards, giving him 1,032 in his career, and the Hawkeyes bounced back from a loss to Minnesota two weeks earlier.

The game was Northwestern’s third at Wrigley in 14 years. And the Friendly Confines haven’t been so welcoming, with the Wildcats losing all three.

Sullivan was 12 of 19 with 81 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern. Theran Johnson intercepted a pass in the end zone in the second quarter, but the Wildcats lost their second in a row.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: Credit the defense again. As for the offense? Well, the announcement Monday by interim athletic director Beth Goetz that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not return next season did not provide an immediate spark.

Northwestern: Though they came up short, the surprising Wildcats once again made things difficult for their opponent.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Rutgers on Nov. 11.

