Retired Cass County deputy dies in tractor-related accident

Robert "Bob" Kendall.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A retired Cass County deputy died in a tractor-related accident on Wednesday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office responded to a farm-implement incident near the area of 12th Avenue and Waconda Road at 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire and Rescue units, Nehawka Fire, CCEMA and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, 72-year-old Robert Kendall of Union had fallen from a moving tractor he was operating and was run over. Kendall was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kendall was a retired Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy and served Cass County for 26 years.

“Bob was known for his calm and steady approach and was recognized as a longstanding staple for the Corrections Division who led and mentored countless deputies and inmates,” sad Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorenson in a press release.

