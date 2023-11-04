We are Local
Nebraska Indian Child Welfare Commission celebrates U.S. Supreme Court win

The Nebraska Indian Child Welfare Commission held a silent auction and entertainment Friday night to celebrate the upholding of the Indian Child Welfare Act.
By Brent Weber
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act.

Omaha’s Native American community was celebrated Friday night at Joslyn Castle. The Nebraska Indian Child Welfare Commission specifically works to ensure Indigenous peoples are protected.

Many of the metro’s most celebrated artists, including Steve Tamnayo, donated works for a silent auction, all supporting the commission’s vision that all Native American children in Nebraska are raised by loving Indian families, surrounded by the people, culture, and heritage they know best.

“A lot of what we do is advocacy and education and training, and bringing together and making connections, making sure that families have the resources they need,” said executive director Misty Flowers.

Authentic native cuisine was catered by Chepa Kitchen and live entertainment was provided by the Bluebird Cultural Initiative. Film screenings are being held this month, followed by a lights walk in December.

