HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska takes on Michigan State

Nebraska's Emmett Johnson (21) runs in a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of an...
Nebraska's Emmett Johnson (21) runs in a touchdown against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOWT) - The more they win, the bigger the games continue to get for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2023.

This one seems to be the biggest, though, as Nebraska (5-3, 3-2) battles Michigan State (2-6, 0-5) with the chance to secure a bowl game appearance for the first time in seven years.

Nebraska is on a three-game win streak, with a 20-7 victory at Illinois, a 17-9 triumph over Northwestern, and last week, a 31-14 domination of Purdue.

A win on Saturday would be the sixth of the season for Matt Rhule’s Huskers, which is the threshold for bowl eligibility in college football.

Not only that, but Nebraska is alive and well in the race to Indy. The Huskers are part of a four-way tie atop the Big Ten West with Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota.

With Wisconsin and Iowa still remaining on the schedule, Nebraska’s odds of appearing in the Big Ten Championship Game are looking stronger and stronger each week.

Still, the Huskers know none of it matters unless they keep winning.

“We’ve just been trying to win one game at a time,” Rhule said in a press conference earlier this week. “I was walking in [the tunnel Saturday] and I heard someone yell to me ‘Just one more, Coach! Just one more!’ I don’t want just one more. Do you want just one more? I want to try to win every game that we play.”

So, the focus remains on the task at hand, and this week, that’s taking down Michigan State.

“I’m excited to watch these guys go play,” Rhule said. “I expect this to be a great football game. It’s two physical, blue-collar, tough teams.

Nebraska is a three-point road favorite for Saturday's game in East Lansing.

GAME INFO

  • WHEN: 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 4
  • WHERE: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
  • WATCH: Fox Sports 1 (FS1)
  • LISTEN: Huskers Radio Network
  • VEGAS ODDS: Michigan State +3.5, O/U 34.5

Michigan State has largely struggled all season, and it hasn’t shown signs of getting any better.

The Spartans won their first two games of the year but have since lost six straight contests to plummet to the bottom of the league table with an 0-5 conference record.

After suffering a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to Rutgers in Week 7, Michigan State was wallopped by rival Michigan 49-0 before losing 27-12 at Minnesota a week ago.

Nebraska has a slight 4-3 edge over the Spartans in their seven meetings since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011.

The most recent matchup between these two squads was in 2021, which saw the Spartans squeak out a 23-20 home win in overtime.

