High school football playoffs: Westside rolls Bellevue West in quarterfinals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! The quarterfinals of the 2023 high school football playoffs are here.

Check out highlights from the Omaha metro’s biggest games by clicking through the gallery above. To view scores from games all across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, click below.

In Friday’s game of the week, defending Class A state champion No. 1 Westside continued its run of dominance with a 49-0 clobbering of Bellevue West.

Also in Class A, Millard West cruised past Grand Island 31-7 and Elkhorn South took down Lincoln East 24-19.

Defending Class B state champion Bennginton had a scare on their quest for another trophy but survived with a 23-20 home win over Norris. Also in Class B, Elkhorn North punched its ticket to the semi-finals, beating Scottsbluff 35-16.

Across the river in Iowa, Lewis Central is headed back to the state semifinals for the fifth straight season with a 32-21 comeback win over ADM, while Glenwood fell to Bondurant-Farrar, 31-21.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.