David’s Morning Forecast - Chilly morning, nice afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On the cold side heading out the door Saturday morning, clear skies overnight and a north breeze allowed temperatures to dip into the low 30s and upper 20s. Clouds moving in around sunrise will help to bring temperatures back up into the mid-30s, however it will mean some gray skies to start the day. Spotty showers are possible as well, mainly south and west of Omaha toward Columbus, Lincoln, Beatrice, and Falls City. Any rainfall today will be light. The metro area should generally stay dry, though a brief shower or spotty sprinkle can’t be ruled out before 3pm. A little more sunshine will move in for the afternoon with mild conditions. Highs should top out near 60 degrees, above average for early November!

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Quiet weather sticks around for the overnight, though winds will pick up a bit out of the south. We’ll see a south breeze at 5 to 15mph, keeping temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for Sunday morning. The day may start with cloud skies once again, but we’ll see more sunshine for the afternoon. The south breeze will pick up for the afternoon hours with some stronger gusts to around 30 or 35mph possible. Temperatures should be very nice, topping out in the upper 60s to nearly 70 degrees.

Saturday Morning 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The mild weather continues for early next week, highs on Monday and Tuesday will still top out in the mid to upper 60s. Dry weather sticks around as well, with little in the way of rain chances. There may be some light showers in the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, but rainfall amounts will not be very impressive for most of the area.

High Temperatures The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Temperatures cool slightly for the second half of next week, high temperatures likely dip back into the mid-50s. However, conditions remain relatively mild for this time of year. Overnight lows likely stay above freezing with the dry forecast continuing.

