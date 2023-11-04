David’s Evening Forecast - Sunday brings more mild weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers pushed across central and southern Nebraska today but dry weather prevailed for the Omaha metro. Partly to mostly sunny skies brought temperatures in the low 60s for the afternoon hours making for a very nice Fall day. With clear skies still in place, temperatures will cool off quickly after sunset, falling back into the 40s by 8 or 9pm. A few more clouds will roll in overnight along with a south breeze helping to keep temperatures a little warmer than what we saw last night.

Saturday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll wake up to readings right around 40 degrees for Sunday morning. Chilly, but not nearly as cold as what we saw last weekend. There will be more cloud cover as well, so don’t expect full sunshine all day long. However, that south breeze will help to pump in some warmer air. We should already be around 60 degrees by Noon, with afternoon highs in the mid-60s across the area. South winds may gust up to around 30 or 35mph during the early afternoon, so keep that in mind if you do have some outdoor plans.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

The mild Fall weather will stick around into the beginning of next week as well. Highs should reach into the mid and upper 60s for both Monday and Tuesday, with a few spots potentially climbing to around 70 degrees, especially Tuesday afternoon. A north breeze will cool us a little by Wednesday, but highs in the 60s are still expected. The second half of the week will be a little cooler, but seasonable with highs in the 50s. Overnight lows look to largely stay above freezing for at least the next week.

High Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

Finally, don’t forget to set your clocks back tonight before bed! Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2am Sunday morning, meaning we get that extra hour of sleep, but sunsets will come an hour earlier in the evening.

