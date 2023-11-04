Council Bluffs fire crews on scene of building blaze near tire shop

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs fire crews are on the scene of an abandoned building blaze south of Lewis Central High School.

The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. along East South Omaha Bridge Road, off Interstate 29 on the south end of Council Bluffs.

No injuries have been reported.

