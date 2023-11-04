Council Bluffs fire crews on scene of building blaze near tire shop
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs fire crews are on the scene of an abandoned building blaze south of Lewis Central High School.
The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. along East South Omaha Bridge Road, off Interstate 29 on the south end of Council Bluffs.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
