We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Council Bluffs fire crews on scene of building blaze near tire shop

Council Bluffs crews on scene of a fire near Lewis Central High School, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
Council Bluffs crews on scene of a fire near Lewis Central High School, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.(Bradley J. Grefe)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs fire crews are on the scene of an abandoned building blaze south of Lewis Central High School.

The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. along East South Omaha Bridge Road, off Interstate 29 on the south end of Council Bluffs.

No injuries have been reported.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An injury accident slowed eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 to a crawl Friday morning.
50-year-old Omaha man dies in crash on Interstate 80 near 72nd Street
Council Bluffs Interstate 80 Crash
Omaha man killed while walking along Interstate 80 express lanes in Council Bluffs
Officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a “help an officer” call near 24th and L...
Nearly two dozen firearms recovered in south Omaha ‘help an officer’ call
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Omaha man dies from injuries in Gretna crash
Friday Night Fever from 6 News WOWT
High school football playoffs: Westside rolls Bellevue West in quarterfinals

Latest News

More clouds will roll in overnight but the mild Fall weather will stick around for Sunday.
Sunday brings more mild weather
St. Vincent de Paul held its annual coat giveaway Saturday.
19th annual St. Vincent de Paul coat giveaway benefits Omaha community
The Nebraska Indian Child Welfare Commission held a silent auction and entertainment Friday...
Nebraska Indian Child Welfare Commission celebrates U.S. Supreme Court win
Robert "Bob" Kendall.
Retired Cass County deputy dies in tractor-related accident