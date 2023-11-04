We are Local
19th annual St. Vincent de Paul coat giveaway benefits Omaha community

St. Vincent de Paul held its annual coat giveaway Saturday.
(Marlo Lundak/WOWT)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the winter season inevitably approaches, buying new coats and winter gear can add up quickly. For those in our community who may be struggling, the burden is even bigger.

But thanks to the St. Vincent de Paul coat giveaway, thousands of people in Omaha will have a warmer winter at no cost.

“We think we have around, between four and five thousand donated coats, and around 7,000 pieces of apparel like scarves, gloves, hats, things like that,” said development director Tim Sully.

Saturday morning, the society held its 19th annual coat giveaway. a ‘low-barrier’ giveaway, to ensure anyone who needs winter gear has access.

“Really, all we’re doing is asking your name and ZIP Code so we can keep track of where in the city we’re giving out the coats, but anything else, we don’t ask,” said executive director Jill Lynch-Sosa. “We don’t need to know, we just want to be able to provide a coat, if you feel like you’re in need and that’s going to help you out then, by all means, come down and get a coat.”

“Every year the lines are pretty long, which really means that the need is real,” Sully said.

Sully and Lynch-Sosa say the line for this year’s giveaway began forming earlier than ever: around 2 a.m. At one point, it stretched several blocks, too.

“Even though we have more donations than we’ve ever gotten in the past, we also see that we have longer lines than we have ever seen in the past, we know the community is hurting. Inflation has hurt people, and we have a lot of working poor that are just trying to get by,” Lynch-Sosa added.

The society says something as simple as a coat or a pair of gloves goes a lot further than you think.

“If this helps alleviate a little bit of that financial stress, we absolutely want to do our part and help out.”

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul plans to host coat and winter gear giveaway pop-ups as the season progresses.

You can find more information on their website.

