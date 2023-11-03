We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Young girl dies from the flu days after celebrating her 7th birthday, family says

Khalilah Burgess, 7, died from the flu, according to her family. (Source: WTVM)
By Katrice Nolan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Georgia family says their 7-year-old daughter has died after suffering complications from the flu.

According to Anyanna and Brandon Burgess, their daughter Khalilah Burgess started complaining of not being able to breathe over the weekend after contracting the respiratory illness.

Her mother said she knew something was wrong when Khalilah woke up with a fever on Saturday. And then things took a turn for the worse.

Anyanna Burgess said Khalilah’s symptoms worsened on Tuesday. Khalilah had just gotten a bath and told her mother that she was having a hard time breathing.

“You know she was saying like I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, and her little lips were starting to turn blue, and her fingertips were starting to turn blue,” Anyanna Burgess said.

The mother said she called 911 for help.

“They got here really fast, but honestly ... before they got here, I just knew she had already left,” Anyanna Burgess said. “And her birthday was on Halloween. She had just turned seven.”

Dr. Praveen Singh said it’s important to make sure children are vaccinated against the flu and other upper respiratory illnesses. Khalilah was not vaccinated.

“Apart from the normal things we should do which is washing hands, wearing masks as much as you can, we have the vaccinations which are highly effective which is the second step,” Singh said.

The Burgess family said parents should be CPR certified just in case something like this happens.

“Take CPR classes, it is very important. You never know who might be in need,” Brandon Burgess said.

Khalilah‘s parents said she could light up a room with her smile and they are thankful they had at least seven years with her.

“She was always energetic and a daddy’s girl,” Anyanna Burgess said.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Man seriously injured in Gretna crash
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Man shot in disturbance with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was unarmed, report states
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser pointer at OPD helicopter
Renovated decommissioned missile silo in York.
YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation

Latest News

After a crash on Interstate 80 in Sarpy County, a Lincoln man was declared dead due to his...
Victim identified in fatal Sarpy County crash on I-80
A new warning from the FDA is calling for a ban on a chemical found in hair relaxers that can...
Omaha hairdresser prioritizes safety as FDA warns against formaldehyde in hair relaxers
A group spread positivity throughout the UNL campus Friday with 100 acts of kindness in 24 hours.
Acts of kindness aimed at spreading positivity throughout UNL campus
Nearly two dozen firearms were seized after a south Omaha burglary Friday morning.
Two 16-year-olds arrested after Omaha pawn shop break-in
A man was struck by a car and killed while walking along Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on...
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs