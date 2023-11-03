Truck driver killed in Saunders County crash Wednesday afternoon

CEDAR BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says a semi driver was killed in a crash near Cedar Bluffs Wednesday afternoon.

SCSO tells 6 News they were called to an accident along Nebraska Highway 105 west of County Road 22, five-and-a-quarter miles west of Cedar Bluffs, just before 1:30 p.m. The initial investigation showed a 2016 Mack truck was eastbound on Highway 105 when it went off the road, over-corrected, and flipped, landing in the north ditch.

The driver, Jim Horn, 76, of Schuyler, was taken to Methodist Fremont Health and later airlifted to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.