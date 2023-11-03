Sheriff’s office investigates suspicious death in northwest Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday they are investigating a suspicious death at a home near NW 98th and W Adams in northwest Lancaster County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. A gun was also found at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the public.

