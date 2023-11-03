Shenandoah woman arrested for animal neglect bonds out of jail

SHENANDOAH, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa woman arrested earlier this week after a dead dog was found inside her home is now out of jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Deborah Snider, 28, of Shenandoah was booked into Page County Jail on four charges of child endangerment and two charges of animal neglect resulting in death. All six charges are aggravated misdemeanors.

According to Shenandoah Police, officers received information of a deceased dog at Snider’s residence. Officers executed a search warrant and after further investigation, arrested her.

Snider posted a $2,000 surety bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 22.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.