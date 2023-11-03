We are Local
Shenandoah woman arrested for animal neglect bonds out of jail

Deborah Snider of Shenandoah was arrested after police said they found a dead dog inside her house.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa woman arrested earlier this week after a dead dog was found inside her home is now out of jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Deborah Snider, 28, of Shenandoah was booked into Page County Jail on four charges of child endangerment and two charges of animal neglect resulting in death. All six charges are aggravated misdemeanors.

According to Shenandoah Police, officers received information of a deceased dog at Snider’s residence. Officers executed a search warrant and after further investigation, arrested her.

Snider posted a $2,000 surety bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 22.

