Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More warmth building in for the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 20s are a thing of the past as we are waking up to 40s and 50s out the door. That will translate into a warmer afternoon with highs in the 60s. We’ll be able to warm even though more clouds will fill up the skies today.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

From those clouds we could see a few sprinkles or brief showers at times late this afternoon. I fully expect the majority of us to remain dry but cloudy.

We’ll see the clouds clear a bit tonight and that will allow the temps to dip into the 30s for Saturday morning. After that colder start we should still be able to make it to near 60 for an afternoon high. There is again a chance of a spotty shower in the afternoon but most of those will likely be to the southwest of the metro.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday is going to be the warm day of the weekend with a run at 70 degrees possible. The SSW wind gusting to near 35 mph at times in the middle of the day will be what helps us get there though.

Sunday Wind (WOWT)

That warmth will continue into next week with many more days in the 60s early next week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.