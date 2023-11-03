We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More warmth building in for the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 20s are a thing of the past as we are waking up to 40s and 50s out the door. That will translate into a warmer afternoon with highs in the 60s. We’ll be able to warm even though more clouds will fill up the skies today.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

From those clouds we could see a few sprinkles or brief showers at times late this afternoon. I fully expect the majority of us to remain dry but cloudy.

We’ll see the clouds clear a bit tonight and that will allow the temps to dip into the 30s for Saturday morning. After that colder start we should still be able to make it to near 60 for an afternoon high. There is again a chance of a spotty shower in the afternoon but most of those will likely be to the southwest of the metro.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Sunday is going to be the warm day of the weekend with a run at 70 degrees possible. The SSW wind gusting to near 35 mph at times in the middle of the day will be what helps us get there though.

Sunday Wind
Sunday Wind(WOWT)

That warmth will continue into next week with many more days in the 60s early next week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Man shot in disturbance with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was unarmed, report states
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Man seriously injured in Gretna crash
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Renovated decommissioned missile silo in York.
YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation

Latest News

Slightly warmer today but with more clouds
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Weekend forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Even warmer by the weekend with a few showers
Jade's 6 Hour Forecast