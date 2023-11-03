RAGBRAI unveils new logo, upcoming dates for 2024

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - RAGBRAI organizers are already counting down the days until next year’s ride.

They’re unveiling a new logo, and upcoming dates riders will want to know.

Next year’s theme is “Home Sweet Home.”

The new logo is modeled after a farmhouse in Ames, with a rider enjoying the shade of a tree after the day’s hot ride.

Registration for RAGBRAI 51 opens on Nov. 15, and closes on May 15.

The route will be revealed Jan. 27, 2024. The ride is July 21 - 27.

For more information, click here.

