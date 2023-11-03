We are Local
Police arrest southwest Iowa woman after dead dog found inside home

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa woman has been arrested after police found a dead dog inside her house.

Deborah Snider, 28, of Shenandoah was arrested on four charges of child endangerment and two charges of animal neglect resulting in death.

According to Shenandoah Police, officers received information of a deceased dog at Snider’s residence. Officers executed a search warrant and after further investigation, arrested her.

Snider is being held in the Page County Jail. Her bond is set at $12,000.

