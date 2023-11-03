We are Local
Omaha's Open Door Mission helping secure Thanksgiving meals for those in need

Hy-Vee stores in the metro are helping out the Open Door Mission with the Turkey n' Fixins' Drive.
By John Chapman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We all see the visible need on Omaha’s streets -- people without homes needing food, shelter, and clothing.

But there are also the working poor who have roofs over their heads but still need help making ends meet.

“I can’t explain it, but I know that some of it is the economy,” said Candace Gregory, CEO of the Open Door Mission. “Some of it is the fear of what’s going on in the world today with the war. I know a lot of families for the first time are coming through our doors asking for assistance.”

Gregory says Open Door has seen a 250% increase in their homeless prevention program. The Mission wants to help keep people in their homes, and that includes helping them celebrate Thanksgiving at their own table through its Turkey n’ Fixins’ program.

Katie Witt and her family chose to help by purchasing a pre-packaged $10 bag of sides from Hy-Vee.

“Just to show our kids how important it is to give back to the community,” Witt said. “Omaha is such a great community and we try to do so much for it, and I think it’s important for parents to model that for their kids.”

This is the program’s eighth year. Purchasing one of these bags will help families needing a hand staying home for the holiday. Cash donations are also being accepted.

“There’s a true food crisis in our community. I know we’re talking a lot about the housing crisis in our community, and there definitely is that, but this is a true food crisis.”

The folks at Boomer Radio are also helping by getting the word out over the airwaves.

“This is the main reason Boomer Radio is in existence, to be involved with the community and help Candace,” said morning air personality Dave Wingert. “We’ve been doing this for seven years because we’re family-owned. It’s important to Steve and Sue Seline.”

The Open Door Mission plans to serve around 1,000 Thanksgiving Day meals on its campus this year -- and they’re hoping to provide many more stay-at-home meals.

“The Turkey n’ Fixins’ program, we hope to serve 10,000 households with this program, if every family has an average of four to six (people),” Gregory said. “That’s a lot of Thanksgiving meals going on the table. We’re about 4,000 turkeys short. That centerpiece is the bird and we really need that.

The Turkey N’ Fixins’ Drive runs through Sunday at Omaha, Council Bluffs, Papillion, and Gretna Hy-Vee stores. For every Fixins’ bag sold, FNBO will donate $5 toward the purchase of turkey and sides up to $5,000.

More information and a link to sign-up to volunteer can be found on Open Door’s website.

