Omaha’s Metro Community College hosts automotive career fair

Metro Community College in Omaha hosted an automotive career fair for area high school students Friday.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school students in the Omaha metro area received hands-on experience in the automotive industry, thanks to a career fair hosted at Metropolitan Community College.

Like many industries, the automotive industry is finding it hard to fill jobs.

That’s why MCC hosted more than 100 high school students at its Automotive Technology Center. Industry partners were there to recruit future workers.

Students rotated through about a dozen different stations including paint simulation, power sports technology, and tire changing.

Industry professionals tell 6 News the need for workers in the automotive industry is greater than ever. They say a growing retirement rate in the industry, combined with changing technology, is creating a void of qualified workers.

A spokesperson with Woodhouse Auto Family says electric vehicles are changing the industry. Older workers do not want to get involved with electric vehicles and EVs are here to stay.

“At Metropolitan Community College we are creating opportunities to partner the groups and pair them so that students can learn about the real opportunities that exist,” said Scott Broady with MCC.

MCC says interest in automotive careers appears to be on the rise. Over the past few years, enrollment in automotive classes has grown to 17%.

