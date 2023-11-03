We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha woman booked in connection with downtown murder held without bond

Brandy Williams is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Quayvon Walker.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman booked in connection with a downtown July murder will remain in jail until trial.

Brandy Wiliams, 30, was formally charged with one count of first-degree murder in Douglas County Court Friday. Her bond was denied.

Brandy Williams
Brandy Williams(Omaha Police Department)

Williams had been arrested in connection with the death of 21-year-old Quavyon Walker near 14th and Pinkney. He died from a single gunshot wound after being rushed to the hospital.

Williams has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 11.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Man seriously injured in Gretna crash
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Man shot in disturbance with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was unarmed, report states
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser pointer at OPD helicopter
Renovated decommissioned missile silo in York.
YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation

Latest News

After a crash on Interstate 80 in Sarpy County, a Lincoln man was declared dead due to his...
Victim identified in fatal Sarpy County crash on I-80
A new warning from the FDA is calling for a ban on a chemical found in hair relaxers that can...
Omaha hairdresser prioritizes safety as FDA warns against formaldehyde in hair relaxers
A group spread positivity throughout the UNL campus Friday with 100 acts of kindness in 24 hours.
Acts of kindness aimed at spreading positivity throughout UNL campus
Nearly two dozen firearms were seized after a south Omaha burglary Friday morning.
Two 16-year-olds arrested after Omaha pawn shop break-in
A man was struck by a car and killed while walking along Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on...
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs