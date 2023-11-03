Omaha woman booked in connection with downtown murder held without bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman booked in connection with a downtown July murder will remain in jail until trial.

Brandy Wiliams, 30, was formally charged with one count of first-degree murder in Douglas County Court Friday. Her bond was denied.

Brandy Williams (Omaha Police Department)

Williams had been arrested in connection with the death of 21-year-old Quavyon Walker near 14th and Pinkney. He died from a single gunshot wound after being rushed to the hospital.

Williams has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 11.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.