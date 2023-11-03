Omaha woman booked in connection with downtown murder held without bond
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman booked in connection with a downtown July murder will remain in jail until trial.
Brandy Wiliams, 30, was formally charged with one count of first-degree murder in Douglas County Court Friday. Her bond was denied.
Williams had been arrested in connection with the death of 21-year-old Quavyon Walker near 14th and Pinkney. He died from a single gunshot wound after being rushed to the hospital.
Williams has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 11.
