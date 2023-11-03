Omaha Police respond to ‘help an officer’ call after south Omaha burglary
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a “help an officer” call near 24th and L early Friday morning.
Authorities confirmed to 6 News the incident started as a burglary just after 3:20 a.m. call at a nearby pawn shop. The “help an officer” call came minutes later.
No injuries have been reported in relation to either call.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.