Omaha Police respond to ‘help an officer’ call after south Omaha burglary

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a “help an officer” call near 24th and L early Friday morning.

Authorities confirmed to 6 News the incident started as a burglary just after 3:20 a.m. call at a nearby pawn shop. The “help an officer” call came minutes later.

No injuries have been reported in relation to either call.

