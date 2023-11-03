Omaha Police confirm ‘no ill intent’ behind suspicious delivery at Jewish center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Friday that an investigation into a suspicious envelope sent to the Jewish Community Center earlier this week determined that no threat was intended.

OPD Lt. Neal Bonacci confirmed Friday that the case investigated by the police and the FBI determined that no charges would be filed.

“The investigation revealed there was no ill intent towards the facility and the case has been closed,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Jewish Community Center of Omaha said in an email Wednesday that the campus received a package in the mail containing a suspicious substance.

The JCC security team worked with local law enforcement and the FBI to secure the campus at that time and determined there was no threat present, according to the JCC email, which also expressed gratitude to local law enforcement for their assistance in the situation.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to escalate, the safety of Jewish and Muslim Americans has come into focus in recent weeks.

The incident happened just days after Jewish leaders in the community met with local authorities to devise a plan for heightened security.

