Omaha Police announces results of Operation Falling Speed enforcement campaign

Omaha Police have released the final numbers from October’s Operation Falling Speed enforcement...
Omaha Police have released the final numbers from October’s Operation Falling Speed enforcement campaign.(MGN)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have released the final numbers from October’s Operation Falling Speed enforcement campaign.

In total, 558 citations were issued. Of those, 412 were for speeding, four for reckless driving, one for possessing an open container, and 11 for lack of seat belt use.

Two felony arrests were made, and two fugitives were apprehended. Three additional arrests were made for driving while intoxicated. One citation was issued for child passenger safety and using a phone.

