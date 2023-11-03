Omaha man killed while walking along Interstate 80 express lanes in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning on westbound Interstate 80.

According to Council Bluffs Police, a 36-year-old Omaha man was walking on the westbound I-80 express lanes, just before the Interstate 29 interchange, when he was struck by a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 44-year-old woman. She was not injured.

Traffic on I-80 was heavily impacted through the morning, though local I-29 lanes stayed open with little in the way of impacts.

A section of I-80 in Council Bluffs was closed for about four hours Friday morning while authorities investigated the scene of the incident, CBPD said in their news release.

As investigators continue looking into the crash, CBPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Council Bluffs Traffic Unit at 712-328-4948.

