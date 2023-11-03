Omaha man dies from injuries in Gretna crash

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man died from his injuries following a crash involving a box truck Thursday morning.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Ford Mustang strike the rear of a Freightliner box truck in the area of Hwy 50 and Hwy 370.

The Gretna Fire Department transported the man driving the Mustang, identified as 20-year-old Anthony Barnes of Omaha, to Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment; he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the box truck was not hurt.

The Sarpy County Crash Response Unit is still investigating the cause.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.