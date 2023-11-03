We are Local
Omaha man dies from injuries in Gretna crash

A man was critically injured after rear-ending a Freightliner truck in Gretna early Thursday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man died from his injuries following a crash involving a box truck Thursday morning.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Ford Mustang strike the rear of a Freightliner box truck in the area of Hwy 50 and Hwy 370.

The Gretna Fire Department transported the man driving the Mustang, identified as 20-year-old Anthony Barnes of Omaha, to Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment; he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the box truck was not hurt.

The Sarpy County Crash Response Unit is still investigating the cause.

