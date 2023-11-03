We are Local
Omaha Christmas tree farmers see impacts of summer drought

Several metro farmers are feeling the pain of prolonged drought and its effect on the Christmas trees we decorate our homes with each year.
By Johan Marin
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are just 52 days until Christmas and you might already be thinking about your holiday decorations.

However, finding the perfect Christmas tree might be difficult this year.

Drought has been significantly impacting local tree farmers.

Scott Nordstrom pointed out some of the thousands of Christmas trees at Nordstrom’s Christmas Tree Farm on the north edge of Omaha. Many of them were very small and bare because of this year’s drought conditions -- and to prepare for next year, Nordstrom has to plant trees this fall.

“This is my third year now where the trees I planted in the Spring, all of them died,” Nordstrom said. “Now, I’m doing fall planting as we speak to make up for some of the trees that we lost.”

Nordstrom certainly isn’t alone. In Council Bluffs, David Dappen lost half of the 19,000 trees he planted on his farm.

“It’s been tough on the new plants and the older trees don’t grow as fast,” Dappen said.

In addition to the drought, inflation is also impacting both tree farms. At Nordstrom’s, a tree will cost you $14 per foot compared to $13 in years past.

“It’s been that way for several years,” Nordstrom said.

Despite the drought and increased prices, both Nordstrom and Dappen expect to have enough trees, big and small, for everyone.

He said just be sure to get out early to find the perfect one.

“We’re only open for three days, the first day those who want the big trees come out that day,” Nordstrom said.

“It’s more of the experience and family fun,” Dappen said.

