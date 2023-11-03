We are Local
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms

A Burlington man is facing charges after he was accused of operating a massive magic mushroom growing operation.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A man from Burlington, Connecticut, faces drug factory charges after detectives said he had been growing a significant amount of psychedelic mushrooms.

Weston Soule, 21, was charged with possession with intent to sell narcotics and operating of a drug factory.

State police said members of the DEA Hartford Task force and state police detectives received a tip that suggested Soule was operating a clandestine psilocybin mushroom growing operation at a home on Lyon Road.

They arrived at Soule’s home on Thursday around 9 a.m.

Upon serving the search warrant at the suspect's residence, investigators said they found a...
Upon serving the search warrant at the suspect's residence, investigators said they found a clandestine mushroom-growing factory.(Connecticut State Police)

When they got there, detectives said they contacted Soule and saw ventilation equipment throughout the residence consistent with those used in clandestine laboratories.

Soule accompanied investigators to a detached garage on the property where detectives spotted a large mushroom growing operation.

During interactions with investigators, Soule claimed that the type of mushrooms he was growing was not illegal.

When asked about activities inside of the main residence, Soule did not consent to a search of the residence.

Detectives then submitted a search warrant to New Britain Superior Court, which was granted.

Upon serving the search warrant at Soule’s residence, investigators said they found a clandestine mushroom-growing factory within. It contained psilocybin mushrooms in various stages of growth, with an estimated total street value of $8.5 million.

Soule admitted to investigators that the mushrooms were in fact psilocybin, which is labeled as a “schedule 1″ controlled substance. State police said a schedule 1 controlled substance is defined as drugs, substances and chemicals that are not currently accepted for medical use and have a high potential for abuse.

Based upon the information obtained during the investigation, Soule was taken into custody at the scene and taken to state police headquarters in Litchfield where he was processed and charged.

Soule was held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond and was scheduled for arraignment at New Britain Superior Court on Friday.

