Lincoln man identified as victim in deadly La Vista tractor-trailer crash

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says a Lincoln man died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in La Vista.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded along with Omaha Fire Department personnel to a personal injury crash on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 442 involving a white 2019 Honda Accord and a semi-truck towing a trailer.

Emergency responders said the Honda driver, identified as Stephen Kess, 72, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The Sarpy County Crash Response Unit is investigating the crash, which was reported at 8:42 a.m. The eastbound lanes of the interstate in that area were shut down for about an hour while they gathered information about the incident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation; because of heavy traffic, the sheriff’s office asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them at (402) 593-1546.

