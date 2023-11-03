We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln man identified as victim in deadly La Vista tractor-trailer crash

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says a Lincoln man died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in La Vista.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded along with Omaha Fire Department personnel to a personal injury crash on eastbound I-80 near mile marker 442 involving a white 2019 Honda Accord and a semi-truck towing a trailer.

Emergency responders said the Honda driver, identified as Stephen Kess, 72, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The Sarpy County Crash Response Unit is investigating the crash, which was reported at 8:42 a.m. The eastbound lanes of the interstate in that area were shut down for about an hour while they gathered information about the incident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation; because of heavy traffic, the sheriff’s office asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them at (402) 593-1546.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Man seriously injured in Gretna crash
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Man shot in disturbance with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was unarmed, report states
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser pointer at OPD helicopter
Renovated decommissioned missile silo in York.
YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation

Latest News

It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Omaha man dies from injuries in Gretna crash
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Schemengees Bar and Grille, one of the...
Biden arrives in Maine to mourn with community after a mass shooting that left 18 people dead
Renovated decommissioned missile silo in York.
YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation
An Omaha man died in a crash along Interstate 80 Friday morning.
BREAKING: Omaha man dies in crash along Interstate 80