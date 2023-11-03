How the jet stream is expediting flights across the Atlantic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this week, transatlantic flights were arriving at their destinations early and flying faster than the speed of sound, all thanks to the jet stream.

Jet Stream (WOWT)

Sound travels at about 761 mph, and flights traveling east across the Atlantic this week were flying even faster at an astounding 778 mph. That’s about 200 mph faster than normal cruising speeds for planes. Although very fast, these flights did not break the sound barrier, however.

This can all be attributed the jet stream. The jet stream is a narrow band of strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere that blow from west to east. The band shifts from north to south based on the fluctuating boundaries between hot and cold air. The stronger the temperature difference, the faster the speed of the jet stream.

In this case, the pocket of cold air in the US earlier this week (think back to the weather Omaha had on Halloween) created a dramatic temperature difference compared to the warm air over the Atlantic Ocean. This increased the wind speeds within the jet stream to over 200 mph, helping flights pick up some speed in the air.

Between November 1st and 2nd, flights arrived notable early to their destinations. American Airlines flight 106 departing from JFK arrived 54 minutes early in Heathrow. This is the flight that reached 778 mph at its top speed near Newfoundland.

Delta flight 186 traveling from Los Angeles arrived in London 30 minutes early after reaching speeds of 760 mph.

This isn’t the fastest a commercial airline has ever traveled, though. In February 2019, a Virgin Atlantic plane flying from Los Angeles to London reached a top speed of 801 mph. This was the fastest speed in history by a commercial non-supersonic plane.

The 2019 record was broken a year later by British Airways Boeing 747 reaching a speed of 825 mph while flying from New York to London in under five hours.

