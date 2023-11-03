We are Local
First of two suspects accused in Omaha stabbing appears in court

Two people were arrested in connection to a stabbing in Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first of two suspects arrested in connection with a south Omaha stabbing made her first appearance in court Friday morning.

Mia Lasley was formally charged with terroristic threats and assault of an officer/healthcare professional, both Class 3A felonies.

Omaha Police were called to the area of 24th and Bancroft around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found a man who’d been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. The assault charge stems from Lasley reportedly spitting on officers as she was being booked.

Mia Lasley
Mia Lasley(Omaha Police Department)

Lasley’s bond is set at $100,000. She has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 8.

