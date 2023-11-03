We are Local
Emily's 6 First Alert Forecast - Planning around weekend showers and winds

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A N breeze cools us quickly Friday night but otherwise conditions are fairly pleasant. We’ll wind up in the mid 30s by Saturday morning with cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers. Shower chances are best S of the Metro through 3PM but a spotty shower or two cannot be ruled out in the Metro through the day. This will keep temps in the 50s to the S, 60 for Omaha.

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(wowt)

Showers dry up with a warm up back to the mid 60s to low 70s on Sunday! This will come along with some gusty S winds, the only drawback to the day. Sunday also marks the start of much earlier sunsets as we “Fall Back” for the season. Sunset will be at 5:14PM on November 5th and will be before 5PM from November 22nd to December 25th.

Sunday highs
Sunday highs(wowt)
Wind forecast
Wind forecast(wowt)

A system early next week looks to stay to our N so Monday and Tuesday likely do not bring much of a rain threat... however chances improve by the middle of next week and that will come with a slight cool down.

10 day
10 day(wowt)

